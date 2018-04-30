PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada has significantly expanded its broadcast relationship with TSN this season, with the weekly, one-hour highlight show “2018 Monster Energy Series” set to air over 32 weeks. The one-hour highlight shows feature events from four of PBR’s tours both in Canada and abroad: 25th PBR: Unleash The Beast (USA), Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour (USA), Monster Energy Tour (Canada), and Global Cup (Australia). Click here for the complete broadcast schedule.

While TSN has carried PBR Canada events since the launch of the cross-country Monster Energy Tour in 2016, the network’s coverage of the Canadian series is increasing to also provide viewers with the opportunity to watch PBR events held in the United States.

“This broadened partnership with PBR allows TSN to deliver a much-expanded programming slate to Canadian viewers, with a dedicated weekly series throughout the upcoming season,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President, Content Strategy and Business Operations, TSN. “We look forward to continuing to bring PBR content to our viewers; now with coverage of events taking place throughout Canada and internationally.”

“As PBR continues to grow in Canada, our fans are asking for more event coverage,” said Sean Gleason, PBR, CEO. “PBR’s expanded partnership with TSN increases our Canadian broadcast footprint more than six-fold, giving our growing fan base the opportunity to view action from more than 30 PBR events spanning four different tours, both in Canada and abroad.”