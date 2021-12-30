In the six years of the College Football Playoff era before this season only one non-Power 5 conference team had been selected to compete for the national championship, traditional powerhouse and independent Notre Dame.

The undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats likely knew their chances of selection were slim this year, but hoped to be the first team from one of the five smaller conferences to play in a New Year’s Day semi-final.

The Bearcats brought an impressive resume into the postseason. They were one of only five undefeated teams in the FBS and finished the season ranked sixth in both the AP and Coaches Poll. Cincinnati also won the American Athletic Conference championship and while they couldn’t boast the strength schedule of an Alabama or Clemson, they did finish the year with three wins over ranked opponents (24-10 over No. 22 Army in September, 42-13 over No. 15 SMU in October, and 27-24 over No. 23 Tulsa in the AAC Championship game.)

Cincinnati fell short of a CFP semi-final but will still play on New Year’s Day, their consolation prize a Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bearcats will try to become this year’s version of 2017 UCF, who went undefeated and claimed themselves National Champions despite not being selected into the CFP, a claim now recognized by the NCAA.

Georgia enters the Peach Bowl matchup ranked No. 9 in the country. The Bulldogs, who finished the season 7-2 and second in the SEC East, also have three wins over ranked opponents on their schedule (No. 7 Auburn, No. 14 Tennessee, and No. 25 Missouri). But Georgia also fell to Alabama and Florida, the two teams to make the SEC Championship game.

Players to Watch

Cincinnati: The Bearcats will be led by junior quarterback and AAC Offensive Player of the Year Desmond Ridder. Ridder finished the season with 2,090 yards and 17 touchdowns passing, and 609 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing.

Cincinnati had two defensive players named second team All Americans in cornerback Ahmad Gardner and safety James Wiggins.

The Bearcats also have a Canadian on the roster in tight end Bruno Labelle. The Montreal native finished his senior season with eight receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. Labelle was No. 17 on the CFL Scouting Bureau fall rankings.

Georgia: After QB Jamie Newman, a projected mid-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns, the Bulldogs were led by Stetson Bennett this year. The junior threw for 1,167 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions in seven games.

Running back Zamir White finished the year with 752 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.