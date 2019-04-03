VANCOUER, B.C. — Tanner Pearson scored twice, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 comeback win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Markus Granlund and Troy Stecher also put away goals for the Canucks (35-35-10), while Bo Horvat and Loui Eriksson each registered a pair of assists.

Kevin Labanc and Joe Pavelski scored for the Sharks (45-26-9).

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko stopped 33-of-35 shots and Martin Jones had 19 saves for San Jose.

The loss added to a tough stretch for the Sharks, who are 1-8-1 in their last 10 contests and haven't posted a regulation win since March 12.

Vancouver was down 2-1 midway through the third period, but quick goals from Pearson and Granlund swung the game.

Granlund played hero for the Canucks, completing the come-from-behind victory with a gritty goal 13:39 into the third.

With heavy traffic in front of the San Jose net, the Vancouver centre banged away at the puck and found a way to shovel it in behind a diving Jones.

The Canucks scored on their first shot of the night after Horvat sliced a back pass to Pearson from below the goal line.

The left-winger snapped the puck in past Jones 1:28 into the game.

Labanc responded for San Jose, tipping a long shot from Brendan Dillon in past a diving Demko midway through the first period.

The goal extended Labanc's point streak to six games, including three goals and three assists.

The Sharks added a power-play goal 10:47 into the frame after Vancouver's Adam Gaudette was called for hooking.

Tomas Hertl sent a pass down low and Pavelski tipped it in back door.

Tuesday marked Pavelski's return to the San Jose lineup after missing seven games with a lower-body injury.

Joe Thornton registered assists on both Labanc and Pavelski's tallies.

The 39-year-old centre now has 1,063 career helpers, tying him with Steve Yzerman for eighth place on the NHL's all-time assists list.

The Canucks tied the score 10:18 into the third with a controversial marker.

Jones stopped Eriksson's shot but Pearson fought to knock out the rebound and poked the puck into the net.

Officials on the ice initially ruled no goal but the call was quickly overturned.

San Jose coach Peter DeBoer challenged the refs, citing goalie interference. Review in Toronto determined the goal was good, saying the puck was loose.

Stecher added an empty-net goal with a minute and a half left in the game.

The Canucks will battle the Predators in Nashville on Thursday before wrapping their season with a visit to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

The Sharks are headed to Edmonton where they'll face the Oilers on Thursday.

NOTES: Tomas Hertl extended his point streak to five games. He has three goals and four assists across that stretch. ... The Canucks handed out their team awards, giving goalie Jacob Markstrom MVP honours and star rookie Elias Pettersson the title of most exciting player. ... Linesman Lonnie Cameron worked his final NHL game. The Victoria native has been with the league for 23 seasons and officiated 1,554 games.