Philadelphia Eagles head coach told reporters Tuesday that wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is considered "week to week" as he recovers from off-season shoulder surgery.

Doug P. summary: Hadn’t communicated decision to Wentz when reports surfaced. That’s why he was grumpy this week. ...No setback for Wentz, has not been medically cleared. ... Wentz is “close.” ...Alshon “week to week.” ...Mack Hollins had “minor setback.” Status up in the air. pic.twitter.com/tu8BArZmr5 — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) September 4, 2018

“We’ll make another determination next week,” Pederson said of Jeffery. “He’s another one that’s getting close.”

Jeffery was removed from the PUP list and placed on the 53-man roster, which indicates he could return before Week 6. He has been spotted working out with trainers and catching passes on a side field in recent weeks at Eagles' camp.

Last week, ESPN reported Jeffery would miss at least two games. The 28-year-old Jeffery had 57 receptions for 789 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with the Eagles after five seasons with the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles, who are also without wide receiver Mack Hollins, will likely feature Nelson Agholor or Mike Wallace as their No. 1 target on the outside for Week 1. But their injury woes don't stop at the receiving corps.

Pederson announced Monday that Nick Foles will get the start in the opener Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons as Carson Wentz has not yet been cleared for contact. Pederson added Tuesday that Wentz did not suffer a setback in his recovery, but also did not give a definitive timeline for when he could suit up under centre.

Catch the opener LIVE at 8:30pm et/ 5:30pm pt Thursday night on TSN1, CTV Two, on TSN.ca, the TSN App or streaming on TSN Direct.

After their matchup with the Falcons, Philadelphia will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers.