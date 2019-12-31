The Philadelphia Eagles will have Nick Foles at quarterback for Sunday's wild-card game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday.

The Eagles were down to their third-string quarterback at the end of their playoff-clinching victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Foles left the game with a chest injury in the fourth quarter. Foles started the Eagles' last three games of the season, all of them victories that got the defending Super Bowl champions back into the playoffs as the NFC's No. 6 seed. Carson Wentz, who started most of the season, has a back injury.

Nate Sudfield relieved Foles and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass on his only attempt. Foles said after the game he was sore near his ribs and would know more on Monday.

"I'm optimistic," Foles said.