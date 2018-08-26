There are only 11 days until the NFL's regular season gets underway, but Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson says that quarterback Carson Wentz still hasn't been cleared for contact.

Doug Pederson said that Carson Wentz has not been cleared for contact. #Eagles — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 26, 2018

Wentz, 25, tore his ACL last December in a Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams. With Wentz out, Nick Foles took over at quarterback and would go on to lead the Eagles to their first ever Super Bowl title.

Prior to his injury, Wentz was playing at an MVP-level.

In 13 games last season, the second overall pick in 2016 out of North Dakota State had 3,296 yards on 265-for-440 passing with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added two rushing touchdowns.

Foles, who has struggled in the preseason, will start if Wentz is unable to go.

The Eagles open up their Super Bowl defence on September 6 at home to the Atlanta Falcons.