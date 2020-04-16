As baseball continues to wait things out along with the rest of the sports world, TSN digs into the archives to bring you a bundle of classic Montreal Expos games. Relive some of the best memories from the 36-year history of Canada’s first Major League franchise right here on TSN. On tap for today? Near perfection from an up-and-coming Pedro Martinez.

Pedro Martinez didn’t exactly look like one of the most intimidating pitchers of his era standing on the mound. He wasn’t six feet tall and he didn’t come close to touching 200 pounds.

But he sure didn’t pitch like it.

Martinez was downright dominant over the course of his 18-year career, winning five ERA titles, three Cy Young Awards, making eight All-Star teams and helping lead the Boston Red Sox to a 2004 World Series title to break an 86-year curse. He was notorious for pitching inside with a mid-90s fastball and changed speeds effectively using his trademarked control. Pedro didn’t just strike hitters out – he mowed them down.

It wasn’t like that right away, though. Like any young player, Martinez needed time to establish himself. Coming up with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1993, the organization didn’t think Martinez’s height and slight frame would hold up for him to be a big-time innings-eater in the starting rotation, so the Dodgers used the young right-hander primarily out of the bullpen. After the season, they traded him to the Montreal Expos for speedy infielder Delino DeShields. They didn’t know it at the time, but they made a big mistake.

The Expos gave Martinez a spot in the starting rotation in 1994 and the rest is history, developing him into one of the best starters in baseball. He made that clear to everyone on the night of June 3, 1995.

Only 23 pitchers in MLB history have ever thrown a perfect game, but two more have carried perfect games into extra innings only to lose them along with their place in history. One was Harvey Haddix in 1959, who not only lost his bid at immortality – but the game as well – in the 13th inning. Sports Illustrated called it the greatest game ever pitched in 2009. The other game lost in history belonged to Pedro Martinez.

Martinez’s 1995 season was off to a strong start heading into the showdown against the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium with a record of 3-1 and an ERA of 3.05. He started strong, striking out four through the first three innings and continued mowing down the opposing lineup into the late innings. But the problem for Martinez was Padres right-hander Joey Hamilton was doing the same, holding the Expos in check. No, Hamilton wasn’t perfect, but his three hits and two walks was enough to hold Montreal off the scoreboard through the top half of the ninth.

That meant even if Martinez was to get the Padres one-two-three in the bottom half – which he did after striking out Eddie Williams on three pitches – he would have to go at least 10 flawless frames for the 24th perfect game in history.

His team would give him that chance by scoring in the top half of the inning when Jeff Treadway singled home Shane Andrews on a base hit to right field. It wasn’t a lot to work with, but it was more of a lead than he had all game.

Only at 93 pitches, Expos manager Felipe Alou sent the 23-year-old righty back to the mound. Up stepped switch-hitting utilityman Bip Roberts, who quickly got ahead in the count. The third pitch of the at-bat was a patented Pedro changeup, arguably his most unhittable pitch, but this particular one caught too much of the plate. Roberts dropped the bat head and lined the ball down the right field line for a leadoff double, ending Martinez’s bid to enter one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs. In came Expos closer Mel Rojas in relief, who worked out of the jam to seal the 1-0 victory.

According to TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips, it’s no surprise it was Roberts who broke up the perfecto.

"He had a long career, he sort of hung around. A little guy, slap-hitter but he was a giant slayer. Over Pedro Martinez’s career, Bip Roberts hit .471 against him. But Roberts hit off of all the Hall-of-Famers, .382 off of [John] Smoltz, .471 against [Greg] Maddux. He hit .400 against Randy Johnson. He beat up on all the big guys. It was the other guys who got him out," Phillips told SportsCentre’s Rod Smith earlier this week.

Phillips also gave a glance into where Martinez was in his career at the time of his gem.

"This was Pedro at his finest. The dominating changeup, the outstanding curveball, but this was Pedro Martinez pitching before he was known as Pedro. He was the young slight guy on the mound. The guy the Dodgers traded because they didn’t think physically he could hold up. They were wrong about that and on that night Pedro proved what he could do throughout his entire career," Phillips said.

TSN's run through Expos history continues Sunday with the re-visiting of Vladimir Guerrero clubbing his 40th home run of the season in an October 1999 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.