The New Orleans Pelicans have confirmed reports that star big man DeMarcus Cousins tore his left Achilles tendon Friday in the team's game versus the Houston Rockets.

Cousins will undergo surgey to repair the injury and will miss the remainder of the season. A league source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the range of recovery for Cousins is between six and 10 months.

The 27-year-old Cousins, who was named to his fourth straight All-Star team earlier this week, scored 27 points with 11 rebounds and five assists over 37 minutes of action before leaving Friday.

The native of Mobile, Alabama, is averaging 25.4 points, 12.9 assists and 5.2 assists over 47 games with the Pelicans in 2017-18, his first full season in New Orleans.

The Pelicans (26-21) held on to beat the Rockets 115-113 and sit sixth in the Western Conference.