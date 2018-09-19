Emeka Okafor's comeback with the New Orleans Pelicans is over.

The team requested waivers on the centre, who turns 36 next week, on Wednesday.

The second overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft out of UCONN, Okafor played in 26 games for the Pelicans a season ago after DeMarcus Cousins was lost to an ACL tear, following four years out of basketball.

Starting 19 of those games, Okafor averaged 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 13.6 minutes a night.

A native of Houston, Okafor has appeared in 616 career NBA games with the Charlotte Bobcats, New Orleans Hornets, Washington Wizards and Pelicans.

The Pelicans have requested waivers on center Emeka Okafor. Okafor has previously told @TheUndefeated that he wants to continue his NBA career after returning from a lengthy hiatus last season. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) September 19, 2018

The Undefeated's Marc Spears reports that Okafor previously indicated that he intends to continue his NBA career.