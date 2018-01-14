NEW YORK — The New Orleans Pelicans have signed guard Mike James to a two-way contract.

James played 32 games for Phoenix this season, making 10 starts and averaging 10.4 points. He became the first player to have a two-way contract converted to a standard one-year NBA deal in December but was waived later in the month.

James has also played professionally in Croatia, Israel, Italy, Greece and Spain.

Coach Alvin Gentry says James just arrived with the team Saturday night and so he wasn't sure if he would play Sunday against the Knicks.