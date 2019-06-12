Insider Trading: Leafs interested in trading Zaitsev; Will Kessel stay or go?

When the Philadelphia Flyers traded for Kevin Hayes' negotiating rights earlier in the month, it was clear general manager Chuck Fletcher wanted to get a jump on signing the 27-year-old winger.

It looks like that push is continuing.

"Sounds like pending UFA Kevin Hayes visited the Flyers today (Tuesday). GM Chuck Fletcher said Monday they were efforting to bring him in for a visit," tweeted Senior Hockey Writer Frank Seravalli.

Winnipeg acquired Hayes from the New York Rangers in exchange for winger Brendan Lemieux and Winnipeg's 2019 first-round pick at this year's trade deadline. Philadelphia's new bench boss Alain Vigneault coached Hayes for four seasons in New York from 2014 to 2018.

He scored 19 goals and 35 assists over 71 games with the Rangers and Jets in 2018-19, adding two goals and one assist over six playoff games with Winnipeg.

Hayes was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round, 24th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and has recorded 92 goals and 136 assists over 381 career games in the NHL with the Rangers and Jets.

Hayes was on a one-year, $5.175 million contract this season and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He currently ranks at No. 17 on TSN's Free Agent Frenzy list.

The American spent four years with Boston College prior to his career in the NHL.