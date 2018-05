According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, sources say the Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to terms with Finnish defenceman Juuso Riikola.

Finland’s loss is Pittsburgh’s gain. Sources say the Pens have agreed to terms with Finnish Dman, Juuso Riikola. Left shot. 24 yrs old. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 17, 2018

The 24-year-old was just eliminated at the IIHF World Hockey Championship in a 3-2 loss to Switzerland and spent the 2017-18 season with KalPa Kuopio in the Finnish Elite League.

Riikola registered a career-high eight goals and 16 assists in 59 games with KalPa.