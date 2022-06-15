BUDAPEST, Hungary — Decorated Olympian Penny Oleksiak has withdrawn from Canada's swim team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Swimming Canada announced Oleksiak's withdrawal Wednesday from Budapest, where the Canadian team is preparing for the world aquatic championships.

"I am excited to compete at world championships, but after thinking long and hard about the additional commitment of Commonwealth Games I have decided this is the best option long-term to prepare for the 2023 season and into Paris 2024," Oleksiak said in a release.

Swimming Canada says Oleksiak's decision was made in consultation with high performance director and national coach John Atkinson and Ryan Mallette interim had coach at the organization's Ontario high-performance centre.

"The international competition calendar has become compressed in an unprecedented way with three long-course world championships in 17 months, and this year adding a Commonwealth Games shortly after the worlds," Atkinson said.

"We fully support Penny and this decision to manage her workload over the long term."

Oleksiak, from Toronto, is the most decorated Canadian athlete in Olympic history. Her three medals at the 2020 Tokyo Games increased her Olympic total to seven.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022.