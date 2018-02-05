The Pittsburgh Penguins have labelled winger Patric Hornqvist as week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

The 31-year-old has 16 goals and 31 points in 49 games with the Penguins this season. He was injured in Friday's win over the Washington Capitals.

“We’re going to miss Hornqvist’s energy," head coach Mike Sullivan said Monday. "This game is rooted in emotion and passion. Hornqvist epitomizes that. We need to bring that up in order to be successful.”

A veteran of 628 games, Hornqvist has 190 goals and 393 points in his NHL career.