After missing the previous game with an upper-body injury, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist will miss Game 5 against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Mike Sullivan announced.

Hornqvist skated on his own at Pens' practice Thursday but will not be ready to return to the lineup. Dominik Simon took Hornqvist's place and picked up an assist on Sidney Crosby's second-period goal in an eventual 5-0 victory.

Jake Guentzel took Hornqvist's spot on the power play.

"Jake brings a different dimension than Horny does on that power play," Sullivan told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Jake has real good hockey sense. For a guy that maybe is undersized, he’s brave, he’s willing to go to the battle areas. He’s willing to go to the net, he’s willing to take a cross-check in tight to try and create a scoring chance."

During the regular season, Hornqvist had 29 goals and 20 assists and continued his strong play into the playoffs, recording one goal and two assists before going down with injury.

The Penguins lead the series 3-1 and will be back in action Friday at PPG Paints Arena as they look to close out the series.