Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ryan Reaves is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night for the first time in his tenure with the club.

According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Reaves spent close to 45 minutes on the ice after his teammates had left their optional skate on Tuesday morning.

The Penguins acquired Reaves and a second-round pick during June's draft from the St. Louis Blues for their first-round pick and centre Oskar Sundqvist.

The 31-year-old has two goals and five points in 49 games with the Penguins this season. Brought in by general manager Jim Rutherford to add a "physical dimension" to the team, Reaves has racked up 80 penalty minutes on the season, despite staying out of the box since Dec. 23.

Reaves is currently in the midst of an eight-game point drought and has failed to record a point in 32 of his past 33 games.