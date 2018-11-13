Forward Mathieu Perreault left Winnipeg Jets practice with a lower-body injury according to TSN 1290's Brian Munz.

He skated on a line with Kyle Connor and Bryan Little prior to his injury.

In 16 games this season, he has three goals and one assist. He scored a goal in his last outing on Nov. 11 against the New Jersey Devils in 14:29 of ice time. The Jets went on to win that matchup 5-2 to move to 10-5-1 on the season.

Perreault is in his fifth season with the Jets after coming into the league during the 2009-10 season with the Washington Capitals.

The Jets will be back in action on Wednesday as they welcome the Capitals (7-6-3) to Bell MTS Place.