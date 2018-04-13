Jets' ability to weather adversity on full display in Game 1

Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault sat out Friday's morning skate as his status remains up in the air for Game 2 against the Minnesota Wild later in the day.

The 30-year-old left Wednesday's Game 1 with an upper-body injury, but did participate in the team's optional skate on Thursday. Perreault will be a game-time decision Friday.

In 70 games during the regular season, Perreault had 17 goals and 22 assists.

If Perreault is unable to face the Wild, rookie Jack Roslovic is expected to take his spot in the lineup. Roslovic said after practice he wasn't sure whether or not he was playing in Game 2.

Roslovic scored five goals and posted 14 points in 31 games.

Forward Adam Lowry and defenceman Dustin Byfuglien also missed the morning practice, but both are expected to play Game 2.