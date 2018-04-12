19h ago
Perreault (UBI) a GTD for Game 2 vs. Wild
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault will be a game-time decision for Game 2 against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.
Perreault left Game 1 against the Wild and did not return due to an upper-body injury.
He was on the ice Thursday for the team's optional skate.
In 70 games during the regular season, the 30-year-old had 17 goals and 22 assists.
Following the Jets' 3-2 win Wednesday night, Game 2 between the Jets and Wild will go Friday night.