Perreault (UBI) a GTD for Game 2 vs. Wild

Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault will be a game-time decision for Game 2 against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.

Perreault left Game 1 against the Wild and did not return due to an upper-body injury.

He was on the ice Thursday for the team's optional skate.

In 70 games during the regular season, the 30-year-old had 17 goals and 22 assists.

Following the Jets' 3-2 win Wednesday night, Game 2 between the Jets and Wild will go Friday night.