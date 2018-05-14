Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

WINNIPEG — The Vegas Golden Knights vowed to bounce back and Paul Maurice and the Jets knew it was coming.

Maurice predicted almost exactly how Game 2 would play out.

“We expect them to be driving real hard in this game,” Maurice said Monday morning. “I think it’s going to be a really, really tight game. I don’t think there’s going to be as much offence going both ways. It will be a more physical game and will be more contested in the 10-foot area [around the net].

“I’m not sure you’re getting up and down the ice. [Game 1] got into a track meet at times. I don’t think you’re going to see that tonight.”

Yet, prepare as they may, there was little magic the Jets had up their sleeve to solve it.

They spent a good majority of the night with the puck in Marc-Andre Fleury’s end, but ended up with little to show for it. Kyle Connor’s third-period power play goal was all that kept the Jets from essentially being shut out for the ninth period of their last 12 at Bell MTS Place.

The pesky Golden Knights, written off by some after the first game of the Western Conference Final, are alive and kicking. Did anyone really think the best expansion team in the history of pro sports would go quietly?

The Golden Knights walked out of Winnipeg with a gutty 3-1 win in Game 2 to earn a split on the road. The all-square best-of-seven series shifts to Sin City for Game 3 on Wednesday night, where the Golden Knights’ only loss on home ice (4-1) this spring was in double overtime to the San Jose Sharks.

Vegas, baby.

“We watched it all year long,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said of his team’s ability to bounce back. “Very seldom have we had a bad losing streak, lost two or three or four in a row. I know our guys are going to respond.”

The Knights effectively set up a shield around Fleury, in that 10-foot area around his crease as Maurice estimated, and severely limited the Jets’ time, space and second-chance opportunities.

Vegas weathered an early storm and got on the board to take their first lead of the series midway through the first with a goal from Tomas Tatar – the scratch turned scorer. Their unlikely contributor was scratched by Gallant for seven of their first 11 playoff games after being acquired from Detroit at the Feb. 26 trade deadline for first, second and third-round picks. He only drew back into the lineup when 66-point winger David Perron went down with injury.

Florida Panthers castoff Jonathan Marchessault then added another four minutes later, but threw the knockout punch in the third period just 1:28 after Connor seemed to breathe new life into the Jets. Marchessault finished with triple-double type stat line with two goals, eight shots on goal, two penalty minutes and a 60-per-cent record in the faceoff dot.

Marchessault’s second strike was the exact response needed by the Golden Knights to quell any comeback bid.

Ditto their overall answer in Game 2, making any thought of a short series seem silly. We’ve got ourselves a series now.

