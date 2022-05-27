Alonso drives in four, Mets hold on to beat Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered, doubled and drove in four runs, taking over the major league RBIs lead and powering the New York Mets past the Philadelphia Phillies 8-6 Friday night.

Down 7-0 to Carlos Carrasco (5-1), the Phillies made it close by scoring six times in the sixth inning, capped by Garrett Stubbs’ three-run homer.

Mets relievers Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz held on, helping the NL East leaders beat Philadelphia for the seventh time in 10 games this season. Díaz got his 11th save in 14 chances.

Alonso had a sacrifice fly in a three-run first, a two-run homer — his 12th — in the third and an RBI double in the fourth.

Francisco Lindor scored three runs for the Mets, and Starling Marte (RBI) had two hits and scored twice. They each stole a base.

YANKEES 2, RAYS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jameson Tallion pitched two-hit ball over eight innings, following Nestor Cortes to give the Yankees their longest consecutive starts in nine years and leading New York over Tampa Bay.

Gleyber Torres put the Yankees ahead with a homer in the fourth off Jeffrey Springs (2-2) and Matt Carpenter, in his second game with New York, homered later in the inning.

New York opened a 6 1/2-game lead over the Rays by winning the first two games of the four-game series.

Taillon (5-1) improved to 5-0 with a 2.20 ERA in his last seven starts, striking out five and walking none. Clay Holmes earned his sixth save in six chances.

Cortes threw eight-plus innings of one-run ball as New York won Thursday’s series opener 7-2. Yankees starters had not pitched eight innings in consecutive games since CC Sabathia and Iván Nova against Kansas City on July 9-10, 2013.

BRAVES 6, MARLINS 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies’ bloop double in the seventh inning drove in two runs and Atlanta recovered after squandering an early three-run lead in a win over Miami.

Miami led 4-3 before Ronald Acuña Jr. tied the game with a pinch-hit double off Anthony Bass (1-2). Matt Olson scored from first on the double.

After Bass walked Dansby Swanson, Albies hit a blooper that fell into shallow left. Marlins left fielder Jorge Soler held the ball too long and Acuña easily scored the go-ahead run. Swanson ran through third-base coach Ron Washington’s stop sign to also score.

Jackson Stephens (1-1) had two strikeouts and allowed no hits in two scoreless innings behind Ian Anderson. Kenley Jansen earned his 11th save.

Jesús Aguilar and Garrett Cooper hit two-run homers for Miami. Austin Riley homered for Atlanta.

ORIOLES 12, RED SOX 8

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Santander hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and also had a two-run homer, helping Baltimore overcome a pair of six-run deficits to beat Boston.

Baltimore trailed 8-2 before Jorge Mateo hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Austin Hays added a two-run shot in the eighth.

Cionel Perez (3-0) got the win with one pitch, a popup by Christian Arroyo that ended the eighth inning.

Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer and Matt Strahm (2-2) took the loss as Baltimore outhit the Red Sox 15-14 to open the five-game series.

CARDINALS 4, BREWERS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to 18 games and lead St. Louis over Milwaukee.

Dakota Hudson was pulled after 4 2/3 innings with the bases loaded in the fifth, after allowing five hits and four walks. Drew VerHagen (2-0) earned the win.

Génesis Cabrera allowed one hit over two innings, Kodi Whitley gave up Keston Hiura’s two-run homer in the ninth and Ryan Helsley picked up his third save, ending Milwaukee’s three-game winning streak.

Brandon Woodruff (5-3) allowed two runs and two hits, then was removed while warming up for the fifth inning because of right ankle discomfort.

