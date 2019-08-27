The 10th and final episode of Season 3 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series featured two Canadians on the card for the first time in the history of the series, with Edmonton’s Teddy Ash and Victoria’s Dustin Joynson competing on the card.

The first bout of the season finale was between T.J. Brown and Dylan Lockard.

In a back and forth round that began with Lockard dropping Brown, the two got into an array of scrambling positions, one of which resulted in Brown landing an illegal knee on Lockard, which resulted in a point deduction.

The second round was a much better round for Brown, and that’s exactly what he needed knowing that he was likely down 10-8 on the judge’s scorecards after the deduction.

The third round was all Brown and he worked hard to get the finish, which he inevitably did towards the end of the third round with a head and arm choke.

The second matchup was the first one to feature a Canadian, with Joynson taking on Ultimate Fighter 28 veteran Ben Sosoli from Australia.

Sosoli pressured early and unfortunately neither fighter was able to gather momentum as this one ended early due to an unintentional thumb to the eye of Joynson.

After some deliberation, the fight was declared a no contest.

The third fight featured South Korea’s Sang Hoon Yoo and Peter Barrett and it was fireworks from start to finish.

The first round was all Yoo. He had Barrett in a crucifix early on and was raining down punches at will before transitioning to an armbar, which Barrett was able to fight his way out of.

On the feet, Yoo threw a lot of dynamic attacks at Barrett with an array of knees both flying and in the clinch, which sealed up the first round for him.

The second round was where Barrett turned the tables, mixing in his wrestling attack with volume striking against Yoo, who looked like he was beginning to tire out.

Both fighters started to fade early in the third, but Barrett was able to press Yoo against the cage and have some success with wrestling. While Yoo was able to land the better strikes, the judges liked what they saw from Barrett and awarded him a unanimous decision victory with scores of 29-28 on all three cards.

The fourth bout featured Kailan Hill and Impa Kasanganay, with Hill entering the contest as one of the biggest favourites of the entire season.

Over three rounds, Kasanganay, who had his first-ever professional fight in January and entered with a 5-0 record, looked like a natural over the course of three rounds.

Kasanganay showed brilliant instincts against the highly touted Hill and got the better of him in nearly every exchange in an inspired performance.

When the dust settled, the biggest underdog on the card scored a unanimous decision victory with a 30-27 score on all of the judges’ scorecards.

In the main event, the Canadian Ash took on Serbia’s Dusko Todorovic. The first round mostly took place against the cage, where Todorovic held Ash and landed strikes from the clinch. Todorovic attempted takedowns, but despite being unsuccessful was able to neutralize Ash for nearly the duration of the round.

In the second round, Ash refused to get pushed against the cage and went after Todorovic, landing a variety of strikes while trying to end the fight whenever possible.

The third round was more of a striking based affair, but when Todorovic was able to control the action in the clinch and occasionally in open space, he was able to get the better of Ash to close out the fight.

Todorovic earned a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

My two contract selections: If I had only two contracts to give out, I’d award them to Barrett and Kasanganay.

Kasanganay really impressed me as a big underdog and showed that he was able to defeat a top prospect over three rounds.

Barrett fought perhaps the toughest opponent on the card and he came back after some serious adversity. He’s also very charismatic and has an incredible back story.

Dana White’s contract selections: White awarded contracts to Brown, Barrett and Todorovic.

Highest ceiling: At 6-0 in just his first year as a professional, it’s hard to doubt Kasanganay and it was surprising that Dana White did not sign him to at least a developmental deal. It could end up being a mistake if he signs with a rival organization.

Biggest question mark: Brown has a 14-6 record and, at age 29, it will be interesting to see how much more he’s able to improve. He has a win over Barrett, so it’s thought-provoking that they competed on the same card. Brown looks well-rounded and I’m eager to see how he does against UFC-level competition.