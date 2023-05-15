The Peterborough Petes and London Knights will face off in Game 3 of the OHL Championship in Peterborough with the series tied 1-1.

Watch Peterborough vs. London LIVE Monday night at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 pm. PT on TSN1, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Peterborough evened the series on Saturday night with a 5-3 win in Game 2. Goaltender Michael Simpson made 51 saves, including 22 saves in the third period.

“We had a real serious talk between the second and third,” said Pete’s coach Rob Wilson. “I thought we should have done better but they really came out (after intermission) and this is why we’re in the position we are right now playing in the final against a great team.”

Forward Brennan Othmann leads Peterborough with 22 points, while winger Avery Hayes leads the team with 10 goals.

The Knights boast three of the top five scorers in the 2023 playoffs. Forward Ryan Winterton leads the playoffs with 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) while London teammates Sean McGurn (23 points) and Denver Barkey (22 points) rank third and fifth, respectively, in playoff scoring.

Montreal Canadiens defensive prospect Logan Mailloux is the highest-scoring defenceman remaining in the tournament with seven goals and 11 assists. He is third amongst all defencemen in scoring in the OHL Playoffs, trailing only North Bay’s Ty Nelson and Barrie’s Brandt Clarke. Mailloux was credited with 10 shots on net in Game 2 but said the team had to do more to beat Simpson.

“We’re getting traffic, second chances, but it doesn’t matter much if you don’t put it in,” Mailloux said. “We’ve got to execute. (Simpson) just finds a way to stop pucks. We have to score more than that and we’ve got to get it done.”

London opened the series with a 3-0 win in Game 1, where goaltender Zach Bowen earned his first career playoff shutout.

The Knights are looking for their first J. Ross Robertson Cup since 2015-16, while the Petes are looking for their first OHL Championship since 2006-06, when they defeated London.

TSN will air all remaining games of the OHL Championship starting with tonight’s Game 3.