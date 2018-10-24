Days after reportedly requesting a trade, veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson took to Twitter to voice his commitment to the Arizona Cardinals.

"I've been incredibly frustrated with how the season has gone. But my energy is 100% focused on being part of the solution and helping us turn things around. I've never shied away from a challenge before and I'm not starting now. I have always given my all to the Cardinals organization, my teammates and fans. This is what I intend to do for the years to come. I am an Arizona Cardinal, and my focus is on this week's game."

Patrick still has two years left on his contract and appears to have confirmed he'll stay with the team for the remainder of the term.

In seven games for the Cardinals this season, Peterson has 35 tackles and two interceptions.