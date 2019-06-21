LONDON — Chelsea has appointed former goalkeeper Petr Cech as technical and performance advisor, bringing him back the club after a four-year sojourn at Arsenal.

Chelsea says Cech will be charged with enhancing the links between the club's senior and academy teams and boosting co-operation between its various support departments. He'll work closely with director Marina Granovskaia.

The 37-year-old Cech won four Premier League titles and four FA Cups with Chelsea, along with the Champions League title in 2012, when he had a big hand in the final victory over Bayern Munich by saving Arjen Robben's penalty in extra-time and two more in the shoot-out.

He moved to city rival Arsenal in 2015 after losing his first-choice status, winning the FA Cup in 2017 and finishing runner-up in the Europa League last seasons.

Cech made 124 appearances for the Czech Republic.

