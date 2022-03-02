Mrazek earns consecutive starts for first time with Leafs For the first time this season, Petr Mrazek will make consecutive starts for the Leafs. "He's earned it," coach Sheldon Keefe explained.

The Maple Leafs (optional) and Sabres skated at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

For the first time this season, Petr Mrazek will make consecutive starts for the Leafs.

"He's earned it," coach Sheldon Keefe explained. "That's the first thing. It's no secret that Jack [Campbell] stumbled a bit here of late and we have talked about getting Petr more time in the net, so we think the timing and everything really makes sense."

Mrazek has won three straight decisions, including Monday night in Washington where he stopped 30 of 33 shots.

"He's finding his rhythm," said Mitch Marner. "He's finding his groove right now and it's great to see. It's great for our team to have two guys that can go in that net without any hesitation and be a stud. Both of them have earned the right to get that net."

Teammates are still getting familiar with Mrazek's aggressive style of play.

"Sometimes Pete stands up when guys wouldn't expect a goalie to stand up and make a save," noted defenceman T.J. Brodie. "He comes up with the big saves when you need him and he's good at playing the puck too ... We just have to play the same way regardless of who's in there."

With Mrazek sidelined with a groin injury, Campbell seized the starting job in the first half and booked a ticket to his first ever All-Star Game. But Campbell has been inconsistent since the team returned from a COVID pause in January (.897 save percentage in 15 games) and has really struggled of late (.841 save percentage in the last three games).

So Mrazek, who signed a three-year deal with the Leafs in the summer, has a chance to finally establish himself with his new team. He is 9-4-0 with an .895 save percentage this season.

"He has a good personality and good vibe about him," Keefe observed. "That's allowed him to ride this wave of injuries and not playing as much as he's accustomed to and has him set up well to just keep going and take advantage of getting these extra starts now."

Keefe believes the presence of fellow Czechs David Kampf and Ondrej Kase as well as assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who worked with Mrazek in Carolina, has helped ease the transition.

"He's a pretty easygoing guy," Keefe continued. "He's a charismatic guy. He talks to everybody. He's bouncing around the room whether he's playing or not."

'He's finding his rhythm': Charismatic Mrazek earns consecutive starts With Petr Mrazek set to make consecutive starts for the first time as a Maple Leaf tonight against the Sabres, the team discusses how he's really found his rhythm in net, and how much they enjoy his personality on and off the ice.

---

John Tavares saw his goal drought extend to 13 games on Monday, but the second-line centre played a big role in the win against the Capitals.

"Looks to me like a guy ready to break out," Keefe said.

Tavares finished the game with two assists. On both plays, he won battles down low in the offensive zone before feeding teammates.

"He has kind of the wizard twig where he has a knack for coming up with pucks," said defenceman Justin Holl. "He's good with puck protection and spinning off and finding a play."

"He's been a superstar in this league now for a long time and that doesn't just happen," stressed alternate captain Morgan Rielly. "He works at the little things. He's got an amazing skill set. He plays the right way and he's able to execute on a bunch of little things that most guys aren't able to do."

It all starts with effort.

"His competitiveness, it really is second to none," said Sabres forward Kyle Okposo, who played with Tavares in New York. "There's a reason why he continues to make those plays. You look at the goal that [William] Nylander scored, and he just out battles guys down there. He's able to pick the puck off the wall and get his head up and make plays in traffic. He's got a heavy stick and is able to make something out of nothing."

---

With six minutes left in the third period, Tavares got knocked to the ice by Tom Wilson after the whistle. The Leafs captain was seen fuming at the bench. Minutes later, he was part of a dominant shift by the Leafs, which resulted in the game-winning goal by Rasmus Sandin.

"I loved it," said Keefe of the response. "John competed incredibly hard throughout the entire game but, really, you look at that sequence that led to the goal, he just looked very determined to make a difference ... You want to be a team that just keeps playing through physicality. When the emotions get high or when the stakes get high, you just keep playing and, in fact, if anything you got to dig in and play harder and look to get an advantage on your opponent a different way."

With that in mind, Keefe highlighted the contribution of Wayne Simmonds, who created a scrum on his next shift following the Wilson-Tavares interaction. The skirmish led to coincidental minors (for Simmonds and Trevor van Riemsdyk) and a favourable four-on-four situation.

But, still, would Keefe prefer someone get in Wilson's face after the initial takedown of Tavares?

"I don't know if a lot of our guys actually knew exactly what happened in the moment," he said. "It can go both ways for me. I think there is a symbolic part of it where you're sticking together and all that, but you can say whatever you want to Tom Wilson, it's not going to change a single thing about how he plays or what he does. So, I don't know if it's worth engaging ... You can pretend that you're going to make a difference, but it's not going to make a difference. If I had my choice, I'd rather we just keep playing and play harder and be more competitive when the puck drops."

What did Keefe think of how Leafs handled physical play from Wilson, Caps? After getting knocked down by Tom Wilson late in the third period, only to come back and set up the game-winning goal Monday night, Sheldon Keefe explains what that means for the Leafs to see their captain respond the right way on the ice.

---

Marner will play the 400th game of his NHL career on Wednesday.

"It's tonight? I thought it was next game," Marner said raising his eyebrows. "There we go. That's cool. Hopefully I can keep tallying that up for a couple more hundred. It's definitely a cool milestone to hit and all with the team I grew up watching. It's a pretty cool thing to be a part of."

The 24-year-old will share the milestone moment with a full house as Scotiabank Arena has returned to 100 per cent capacity this week.

"Everyone's extremely excited about that," Marner said. "It's just nice when you see no real empty seats. When you see a lot of blue and white it's a great feeling. When there is a big play or something happens hearing the noise and the fans go nuts, it's pretty rewarding."

Marner has given Leafs fans plenty to cheer about since returning from the COVID protocol on Jan. 15. The dynamic right winger leads the league with 35 points in 18 games. Centre Auston Matthews is second with 30 points in that stretch. Left winger Michael Bunting is tied for the league lead with 12 even-strength goals during this hot run.

"Something we're doing pretty well is breaking out of our zone fast with puck in our hands and going up ice," Marner said. "I think Mike's done a great job of blowing out, pushing d-men back and giving us the space throughout the neutral zone to make plays."

On milestone night, Marner 'extremely excited' to see full house again in Toronto Ahead of playing in his 400th career game, Mitch Marner didn't realize tonight's game against the Sabres was a milestone night for himself, and discusses how excited he is to see a full house again at Scotiabank Arena.

---

The trio has also been responsible defensively.

"Obviously, the offence is one thing, but I think [Marner] doesn't get enough credit for the things he does defensively," Brodie said. "That whole line, they've been creating a lot just off of back checking and creating turnovers and then going the other way. I think that's something that gets overlooked."

Buffalo bench boss Don Granato suggested Matthews, who he coached at the U.S. National Development Program, should get consideration for the Selke Trophy.

"Even when he entered the league, he did have an appreciation for that side," Granato said. "I had no problem using him at the U18 World Championship against [Patrik] Laine, [Sebastian] Aho, [Jesse] Puljujarvi and on and on, guys at the tournament who were prolific. He wants to win and part of winning is just shutting a guy down and he's always had that. Winning a face-off has always been important to him. He should be talked about in that light."

---

The Leafs will play their next six games against teams that are outside of a playoff position. Toronto has had some slip-ups against those type of opponents this season, including losses to Montreal and Columbus just last week.

"We've maybe played down to their level at times," Holl admitted.

Last week, the Leafs fell behind the last-place Canadiens 5-0 in Montreal.

"You're going to have dips in your play, and you can talk about it, but sometimes you need a real slap in the face to kind of get it dialled in and that's how I felt about Montreal game," said Keefe. "We weren't playing great to start the season and then we got really slapped in Pittsburgh [a 7-1 loss on Oct. 23] and then we went into Carolina, and you could see it coming for us and that's how I felt coming out of the Montreal game. As terrible as we played in that game and as poorly as we felt, I felt pretty confident that some of our best hockey of the season would be coming right around the corner, and that's kind of how I feel about how we've played of late."

The Sabres will be looking to snap a six game losing streak. Craig Anderson, 40, gets the start for Buffalo.

Leafs Ice Chips: 'Slap in the face' sparked turnaround Tonight, the Maple Leafs will host the Sabres, the first of six straight games against teams who are outside the playoff picture, and Sheldon Keefe was asked about how his team can avoid complacency. Mark Masters has more.

---

Projected Leafs lines for Wednesday's game:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kampf - Engvall

Robertson - Spezza - Simmonds

Rielly - Sandin

Brodie - Holl

Dermott - Lyubushkin

Mrazek starts

Projected Sabres lines for Wednesday's game:

Skinner - Thompson - Tuch

Mittelstadt - Cozens - Okposo

Asplund - Krebs - Olofsson

Bjork - Eakin - Hayden

Dahlin - Bryson

Samuelsson - Fitzgerald

Hagg - Pysyk

Anderson starts