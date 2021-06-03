Petr Mrazek will make his first start of the postseason on Thursday as the Carolina Hurricanes look to avoid going down 3-0 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in their second-round series.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour confirmed the change in net Thursday morning, noting that the play of Alex Nedeljkovic was not to blame for the switch.

"Ned's been great, that's not really the issue," Rod Brind'Amour said. "We're going to need everybody as fresh as possible to get a victory."

Nedeljkovic, who was named a Calder Trophy finalist earlier on Thursday, has started all eight games for the Hurricanes this postseason, going 4-4 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.18 goals-against average.

The 25-year-old allowed two goals on 15 shots in the team's Game 2 loss to the Lightning after turning aside 28 of 30 shots in Game 1.

Mrazek last played on May 10. The 29-year-old had an 11-14 record in the regular season with a .914 save percentage and a 2.31 GAA while posting five shutouts.