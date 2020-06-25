The Travelers Championship is underway with four Canadians in the field. David Hearn and Machenzie Hughes are already on the course, while Roger Sloan and Corey Conners get going in the afternoon. Keep up with all the latest news from Cromwell, Ct all day on TSN.ca

Leaderboard : 1. Rory McIlroy -4, Cameron Davis, Patrick Cantlay

Canadians in the field

T22. Mackenzie Hughes: -1 (3*)

T43. David Hearn +1 (4)

Roger Sloan (12:10 p.m.)

Corey Conners (1:10 p.m.)

* Started on back-nine*

*All times ET*

9:03 a.m.

Rory McIlroy is on fire right now, after an eagle on 13 he has picked up back-to-back birdies to move to -4 through six holes and sits T1.

8:57 p.m.

ACE ALERT: Abraham Ancer drains his tee-shot from 155-yards out on the par-3 16th to make an ace and move to -3.

8:48 a.m.

Mackenzie Hughes picks up his first birdie of the day by landing his tee-shot on the green and sinking a 30-foot putt to make a two on the par-3 11.