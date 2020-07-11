Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners and Roger Sloan are all in action on moving day at Muirfield Village at the PGA Workday Charity Open. Collin Morikawa is the leader at -13. Keep up with all the latest news from Dublin, Oh all day on TSN.ca.

Leaderboard: 1. Collin Morikawa -13, T2. Kevin Streelman -10, Justin Thomas, T3. Sam Burns -9, Hideki Matsuyama

Canadians in the field

T7. Nick Taylor -7 (2), Mackenzie Hughes (2)

T13. Roger Sloan -6 (7)

T17. Adam Hadwin -5 (3),

T.45 Corey Conners -2 (5)

12:54 p.m.

THREE IN A ROW: Sloan does it again, for the third hole in a row he picks up a birdie and slides into T13, seven shots off the lead.

12:41 p.m.

HERE COMES HUGHES: It was Taylor on the first, and now it's Mackenzie Hughes on the second, draining an eight-footer for birdie to move into T7 alongside Taylor.

12:35 p.m.

Roger Sloan has found his rhythm, picking up back-to-back birdies on five and six to move to -5 into T18 with fellow Canadian Adam Hadwin.

12:32 p.m.

TAYLOR GETS ONE EARLY: Nick Taylor gets off to a great start by finding the fairway with his opening tee-shot and sticking his approach shot to eight-feet. He would make the birdie putt to move to -7, six shots off the lead.

12:23 p.m.

Nick Taylor and Mackenzie Hughes have tee'd off and all five Canadians are on the course looking to make a charge up the leaderboard at the Workday Charity Open.