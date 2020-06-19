Canadians Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes are both three shots back of leader Webb Simpson at the RBC Heritage. Simpson is currently 11-under, with Conners and Hughes among a group of players at minus-8. Mackenzie Hughes is among a group of players at 7-under. Follow along with the latest from Hilton Head, SC. on TSN.ca.

Leaderboard: 1. Webb Simpson -11

Canadians in the field

T3. Corey Conners -8 (10), Mackenzie Hughes (15)

T41. Adam Hadwin -3 (10)

T67. Michael Gligic -2 (6)

T89. Roger Sloan -1 (2:11pm),

T145. David Hearn +4 (8)

*All times ET*

11:01am

Simpson's fifth birdie in seven holes drops him to 11-under with four holes left in his round.

10:58am

DeChambeau's fourth birdie in five holes on the fifth moves him to 9-under and alone in second place.

10:55am

Hughes sunk an eight-foot putt on the 15th hole to move back to minus-8 and into a tie for second. Hughes was 8-under earlier in the day before a double bogey on the eighth hole.

10:41am

Bryson DeChambeau has joined Conners and Lee at 8-under on the day. DeChambeau opened his day with a bogey, but is now four-under on the round.

10:28am

Simpson picked up another birdie on No. 3 to restore his two-stroke lead. Australia's Danny Lee has joined Conners at 8-under as well.

10:18am

Conners put his tee shot within six feet of the hole on the 17th and sunk his putt for birdie to drop to 8-under, one back of Simpson.

10:11am

Adam Hadwin closed out his front nine with his fourth birdie of the day and is now 3-under for the tournament.

10:04am

Conners left himself a six-foot putt for birdie on the 16th hole and made no mistake, joining Hughes at 7-under, two-back of Simpson for the lead.

9:57am

Simpson posted a third straight birdie on the first hole to move extend his lead by a stroke.

9:51am

Hughes sank a five-foot putt for birdie on the 11th hole to get back to minus-7. It was his first birdie since a costly double-bogey on the eighth hole.

9:43am

Conners posted his third birdie of the day on 15th hole and has joined Hughes at 6-under.

9:39am

Hughes left his 28-foot birdie putt just short on the 10th hole, settling for par to stay at 6-under.

9:36am

Simpson came through with another birdie on the ninth hole and is now alone atop the leaderboard at 8-under.

9:30am

Ryan Palmer is back to 7-under as well after a birdie on the fifth hole. Palmer opened the day with a birdie and then a bogey on the first two holes.

9:24am

Webb Simpson has once again joined the leaders at 7-under with a birdie on the eighth hole. Simpson has had three birdies and two bogeys through eight holes.

9:13am

Hughes missed a 13-foot birdie try on the ninth hole, closing out his front nine with a par. He's 1-under on the day with three birdies.

9:06am

After having his birdie putt fall just five inches shy on the third hole, Conners settled for par again on the fourth hole and remains at 5-under.

9am

Hughes found the water with his tee shot on the eighth hole and failed to sink an 11-foot putt to save bogey on the par-4. Dropping two shots, Hughes now sits one back of the lead at 6-under.

8:48am

Conners narrowly missed an eagle putt on the par-4 second hole, but was able to pick up another birdie, dropping him to 5-under.

8:45am

Hughes sunk a 15-foot birdie putt on the seventh hole to take sole possession of the lead at 8-under.

8:37am

American Ryan Palmer also began his day with a birdie on No. 10 and has joined Hughes, Poulter and Hubbard at 7-under.

8:34am

Starting on the back nine, Canadian Corey Conners opened his day with a birdie and now sits at 4-under.

8:33am

Westwood overshot the green on the par-3 14th hole and failed to find the green with his chip. He sunk an 11-foot putt to take a bogey and drop out of the lead. He sits at 6-under through five holes today.

8:31am

Hughes again had a long birdie try on the sixth hole, but couldn't sink the 28-foot putt. He saved par with a two-foot putt to stay at 7-under.

8:17am

Hughes' 23-foot putt for birdie on the fifth hole fell just eight inches short, leaving him with a tap-in for par. He remains at 7-under.

8am

Hughes sunk a 23-foot putt on the par 3 fourth hole for a birdie and a share of the lead at 7-under.

7:53am

Hughes landed his second shot on the par-4 No. 3 within five feet of the hole and sunk his putt for birdie. At 6-under, the Canadian is now one of seven players one-off the lead.

7:40am

Hughes settled for par again on the par-5 No. 2.

7:30am

Starting on the back nine, Webb Simpson birdied the first hole to join Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard in the lead at 7-under.

7:15am

Hughes opened his day with par on the par-4 first hole. He birdied the hole on Thursday.