Adam Hadwin, Roger Sloan and Nick Taylor are all in the top 10 for contention at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio.

Sloan is currently on course and is 5-under through five holes.

Hadwin tees off at 12:37 pm EST and is 6-under.

David Hearn tees off at 12:37 pm EST and is 1-under.

Taylor tees off at 12:48 pm EST and is 5-under.

Corey Conners tees off at 1:10 pm EST and is 1-under.

Mackenzie Hughes tees off at 2:16 pm EST and is 2-under.

Collin Morikawa (-9) has the clubhouse lead. Leaderboard

Follow the Canadians throughout the tournament on TSN.ca.