PGA Blog: Three Canadians in contention at Workday Charity Open

Adam Hadwin, Roger Sloan and Nick Taylor are all in the top 10 for contention at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio.

Sloan is currently on course and is 5-under through five holes.

Hadwin tees off at 12:37 pm EST and is 6-under.

David Hearn tees off at 12:37 pm EST and is 1-under.

Taylor tees off at 12:48 pm EST and is 5-under.

Corey Conners tees off at 1:10 pm EST and is 1-under.

Mackenzie Hughes tees off at 2:16 pm EST and is 2-under.

Collin Morikawa (-9) has the clubhouse lead. Leaderboard

Follow the Canadians throughout the tournament on TSN.ca.