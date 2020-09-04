Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

On March 12, after the opening round of the Players Championship, a late-night text message went out to all the players in the field with some jaw-dropping news. The tournament that started per usual and then was slated to play the final three rounds with no fans, had been cancelled.

In a crazed flurry of announcements, the PGA Tour followed the lead of other major sports leagues around the world in pressing the pause button. No one was certain when the next tournament would be held.

Now, five months and 11 cancelled tournaments later, the tour has made it to the Tour Championship after a 14-event restart that can only be viewed as a major success story.

“I was confident that we had the right plan,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan this week at East Lake Golf Club, site of the season finale, “but I was uncertain as to whether or not, like everybody else, you'd be able to get to this point.”

While several other leagues battle with positive tests among its players, the tour has had just seven players and four caddies test positive for COVID-19. None involved any community spread and the infected parties were isolated quickly and have returned to play. There have been no positive test results over the past five weeks.

Monahan had some advantages that other sports didn’t, primarily that golf is a sport played outdoors and social distancing is easier than say, football. But it still took massive planning, expensive screening and, above all, buy-in from the players, caddies and all involved.

“I think it's a huge deal that, honestly, hasn't been made a big enough deal,” said Webb Simpson. “I think you see the other leagues, and they're having all sorts of issues with the coronavirus. It seems like so many decisions have been in limbo, the fans not knowing what to expect, which teams are sitting out.”

While testing and safety protocols were the main planks in the Tour’s return-to-golf plan, there was much more to getting the circuit up and running. There was a schedule to compile, sponsors to address, television to produce and fans to lure back, if only virtually.

There was also a major adjustment for the golfers and everyone else on the grounds at a different site every week. This was a bubble that moved from week to week.

It required adjustments to life under the pandemic that has meant lots of room service, FaceTime and Netflix, and hitting miraculous shots that don’t receive cheers.

“Everybody needs to do what they are told and what they should be doing because it's a selfless decision,” said Justin Thomas at a press conference earlier this week. “You can't do stuff that's going to benefit you that could jeopardize the entire Tour, and everyone has done an unbelievable job of that to make sure that we're here in Atlanta this week, and it really hasn't even been a question if we were going to get here or not since we started.”

“It's been a trying year for everyone,” added Rory McIlroy. “I think everyone is going to be happy to see the end of 2020. But the fact that everyone rallied together, in March, when the sort of sports world shut down seems like a long time ago now, and we know more about the virus, we know more about how to protect ourselves. I think the PGA Tour has done an unbelievable job to get us back out on the course, to get us this far, to the playoff finale at the Tour Championship, and keep everyone safe at the same time.”

Reaching this point safely and without interruption has been remarkable, but it’s just the start. This week, the Tour released a schedule for next season that has 50 events on, it including the RBC Canadian Open, June 7-13, and the Olympic Games men’s golf event, July 26-Aug. 1. It also includes six majors, with the U.S. Open and The Masters from 2020 being pushed into the next season.

The new schedule starts next week with the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif., and at least for now, there are no plans for the purses to decrease.

Monahan is hoping the Tour can continue to advance its five-phase plan as this new schedule plays out. That will start with the return of pro-ams beginning at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic in late September.

Pro-ams, which are financially important to the bottom line of a tournament’s operation, have already been taking place on both the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions without incident. Participants are tested before getting access to the course, similar to the players.

The final step would be a return of fans. No one is certain when that might happen, but the Tour is hopeful it’s not far off.

“Every tournament is starting to plan for multiple potential outcomes,” said Monahan, “and hopefully planning towards the return of what we know as normal, and that's fans on site.”

It may take a while to get back to the normal experienced before the pandemic, but so far, the PGA Tour has been a bright beacon in a dark sports world.