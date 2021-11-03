The PHF has fined the Boston Pride and Metropolitan Riveters for separate violations of the league's COVID-19 protocols during the 2021-22 preseason.

The health and safety of everyone associated with the PHF is top priority.



The Boston Pride and Metropolitan Riveters have both acknowledged separate violations of the league’s COVID-19 protocols during the 2021-22 preseason and have been issued organizational fines by the PHF. — PHF (@PHF) November 3, 2021

Founded in 2015 as the National Women's Hockey League, the league announced it was rebranding to the Premier Hockey Federation on Sept. 7.

The PHF's regular season kicks off on Nov. 6.