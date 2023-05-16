The Metropolitan Riveters have signed Finnish goaltender Noora Raty to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 Premier Hockey Federation season.

The 33-year-old appeared in nine games last season with HPK in Finland's Naisten Liiga, recording a .943 save percentage and 1.56 goals-against average with a 5-3-0 record.

“Noora is a competitor like no other,” said Riveters head coach Venla Hovi. “She will stand on her head in crucial moments, and push everyone to be better. She is a professional, and always plays to win. Having Noora be part of the hockey community in the Metropolitan area will be very impactful at all levels. We are excited to have her in Jersey.”

One of the most decorated players in the game, Raty has backstopped Finland to two Olympic bronze medals, five Women's World Championships medals (four bronze, one silver). A five-time best goaltender winner at the Women's Worlds, she has been named to the tournament All-Star team four times. In 2008, she was named tournament MVP.

“After casually connecting with Venla Hovi on other things, we quickly found ourselves talking about me potentially playing for her and the Rivs with some of my good friends, such as Minttu Tuominen,” Räty said. “I’m at the end of my career and knowing how rare and limited these true professional opportunities are for goalies, I decided to make a safe personal business decision and take the offer that will secure my finances. As a woman, having an opportunity to play pro hockey is not something to take for granted so I’m super thankful to have been given this opportunity to live my dream.”