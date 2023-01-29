This past week we continue to see the growth of investment in women’s sports around the world, whether it was the multi-million dollar franchise process that Indian Women’s Cricket clubs brought or the reported expansion fees of the NWSL that came into the news this past Friday.

However on Sunday, Canada’s game, one which continues to grow in leaps and bounds for girls of all ages on the way up and on the professional level across North America will have its moment to shine bright, as the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF), the only professional women’s hockey league in North America, brings its All Stars from around the word to the Mattamy Center in Toronto for a 7 PM start that will be seen on TSN and ESPN2. It is also historic as it the first professional hockey All-Star Game in what was Maple Leaf Gardens since the Leafs hosted the NHL Classic in 1968.

It is also the first time the PHF is hosting its All Star tilt in Canada, and it comes amidst what can be called a meteoric rise in the league during the last nine months under new Commissioner Reagan Carey. Sunday’s game will see no less than a dozen Olympians and World Champions playing in the game, which will have a format of three teams…US All-Stars, Canadian All-Stars and the World All-Star team…playing against each other.

The game concludes a great weekend for the PHF in Toronto, the home of the league’s Toronto Six franchise, which included a trip to Scotiabank Arena Friday as guests of the Toronto Maple Leafs for their game against the Ottawa Senators, several Saturday morning clinics with girls clubs in the area and then a special reception at the Hockey Hall of Fame for invited guests and league partners Saturday night. All of which was a continued upgrade for the league and for the sport of women’s hockey.

The continued change and the growth of both the PHF and the sport was not lost on the players and coaches during the weekend festivities either.

“Being able to take advantage of the new salary cap and all the changes the PHF has brought in just in the past year is exciting for all of us and for the next generation of both fans and players as well,” said Toronto’s Saroya Tinker, who will be playing for Team Canada. “The league has really become about the players and the inclusive growth of women’s hockey, and I’m looking forward to the game tonight, the rest of the season, and all the opportunities that are ahead for us both on the ice and in other businesses we can pursue as a result of the exposure we are getting.”

The global game itself will be on full display with a player pool that will feature representatives from eight different countries. National pride also extends to the All-Star coaching staffs that feature American Olympians Kacey Bellamy and Colleen Coyne, Canada’s Kim St-Pierre and Geraldine Heaney, plus Sweden’s Erika Holst and Finland’s Venla Hovi for Team World. Brianne McLaughlin-Bittle also represents the U.S. and will serve as a goaltending coach for all teams. In partnership with the IIHF, two international officials will join the PHF for this game including Latvian referee Agnese Karklina and Finnish linesperson Tiina Elina Saarimaeki.

“During this whole night we have been reminiscing on life and where we used to be whether it was with the national team, the NWHL, or now the PHF. Everything has gotten better in so many ways, but also has a long way to go. But with the PHF, it’s there,” McLaughlin-Bittle said during a stop in Saturday’s Hall of Fame ceremony. “There is a tad bit of jealously that I am 35 years old and not 25 years old and everyone has been a part of growing the league. There is a little bit of I wish I could play now, but I wouldn’t be able to share stories or be friends with Kacey without that. It exciting to watch these girls live a life that you were hoping for them.”

For Carey at the PHF leadership, the weekend has served as a way to see the tangible growth in the efforts, through the excited expressions of youth hockey players taking to the ice with the All-Stars or in the joy that the current crop of players are bringing to the league.

“It is great to see the reaction we are getting, and the interest that is building around all our efforts, and that has really manifested itself in the actions of our players and even those fans we are seeing in and around the arena and at places like the Leafs game,” Carey added.

“The commitment we are making…salary cap increase, better facilities, expanded broadcast and even business opportunities for our athletes…is resonating well beyond just our league and even our sport. It’s being noticed, welcomed and embraced by all in and beyond hockey and now in the business community, and this weekend is really serving notice that the PHF is solidly established and is going to continue to grow. All our thoughts and actions are being realized, and we are really only getting started.”

While the PHF will return to regular season play next weekend, one thing that will come away from a special weekend in Toronto is the impact these three days will have on the sport and its next generation of fans, and stars, many of whom are will be on display Sunday night.

“it’s an amazing time to be involved in the game, and we are seeing it growing on and off the ice like never before really” added Toronto’s Shiann Darkangelo. “We are part of history, and are really glad to be seeing the changes not just now, but for decades to come with the sport and the PHF.”

It’s still only January, but yes the continued growth of women’s sport on a global scale is escalating, with a next step in Toronto Sunday night.