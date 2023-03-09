BOSTON, MA – (March 9, 2023) The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced that the 2023 Isobel Cup championship, in partnership with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes and OVG360, will be at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, AZ, on Sunday, March 26. The league’s top two teams will battle in the desert for the ultimate prize in professional women’s hockey beginning at 6 p.m. MT (9 p.m. ET) and broadcast live on ESPN2 and TSN.

“Raising the Isobel Cup and celebrating a championship is what all PHF athletes commit themselves to achieve, and we can’t wait to see the moment unfold at Mullett Arena on March 26,” said Reagan Carey, PHF commissioner. “As we continue building momentum for our sport in the new PHF era, it’s important to strengthen relationships in different markets and grow the game by showcasing professional women’s hockey to more fans throughout North America. The support from the Arizona Coyotes and OVG360 is instrumental in helping us achieve these goals and will provide a special experience and environment for both teams to compete for their place in history.”

The Isobel Cup championship will take place following the Coyotes’ afternoon game against the visiting Colorado Avalanche at Mullett Arena. During championship weekend, the PHF will also team up with the Coyotes and Lyndsey Fry, president of the Arizona Kachinas Girls Hockey Association, to host activities for local youth.

“We are thrilled to host the Premier Hockey Federation’s Isobel Cup championship at Mullett Arena,” said Coyotes president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. “The Coyotes are extremely proud of our support for women’s hockey and our Arizona Kachinas program, and we look forward to watching the league’s top teams compete for the cup! Mullett Arena has proven to be an incredible venue for NHL hockey, and we are confident that the arena will be rocking for the Isobel Cup final.”

“The Mullett Arena is truly an amazing facility for hockey as we have seen with the ASU Sun Devils and the Coyotes this year,” said OVG360’s Joe Sheridan, general manager, Mullett Arena. “An event like this inspires the future generation of women’s hockey players, and we look forward to working closely with the PHF and the Coyotes in showcasing our beautiful arena. It will be great for hockey in the desert.”

The Boston Pride, Toronto Six, Connecticut Whale, and Minnesota Whitecaps all remain in contention for the prestigious Isobel Cup. Best-of-three semifinals are slated for March 16-20 and will be hosted by the Pride at The Bentley Arena at Bentley University and the Six at Mattamy Athletic Centre. Final standings and playoff matchups will be determined over the course of the league’s remaining regular season games to be played this weekend, March 10-12. In addition to managing and operating the Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ, OVG360 also manages and operates the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The Pride are the two-time defending Isobel Cup champions and were also crowned the league’s inaugural winner in 2016. Minnesota claimed the 2019 title in their expansion season and were also finalists against Boston in 2021 and the 2020 series that was canceled because of the pandemic. Connecticut was a finalist for the first time last season, and Toronto is pursuing its first championship appearance after semifinal losses in their first two PHF seasons.

This will be the first time the Isobel Cup Championship will be played on official NHL game ice, and the second straight season for a neutral site NHL host outside of traditional PHF markets following the 2022 playoffs in Florida in partnership with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tickets for the final will go on sale beginning Monday, March 13 at MullettArena.com.

For more information about the 2023 Isobel Cup Playoffs visit premierhockeyfederation.com/playoffs