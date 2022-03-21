PGA Tour veteran Phil Mickelson was listed on the Masters web site as a past champion who won't be competing at this year's tournament, TSN's Bob Weeks tweeted.

Mickelson's status for The Masters had been in question following his comments about the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian financiers of the Super Golf League, saying he was willing to look past their controversial history of human rights violations in order to gain leverage with the PGA Tour.

Mickelson did not play at TPC Sawgrass, stating he would be taking time off to "prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be."

The 2022 Masters is scheduled to take place from April 7-10.