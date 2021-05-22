Mickelson taking different route at PGA Championship A month shy of his 51st birthday, Phil Mickelson is trying to become the oldest player to win a major championship and to prove that his game, which has been fading rapidly in recent months, still has some life. In typical Mickelson fashion, he is doing it in a way that makes us all shake our heads and wonder just how fast his brain is spinning, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

When Phil Mickelson won his first PGA Tour event, Brooks Koepka was eight months old. On Sunday, the two will play in the last group at the PGA Championship, separated by a shot.

A month shy of his 51st birthday, Mickelson is trying to become the oldest player to win a major championship and to prove that his game, which has been fading rapidly in recent months, still has some life.

In typical Mickelson fashion, he is doing it in a way that makes us all shake our heads and wonder just how fast his brain is spinning.

On Saturday, it was Bizarro Phil who showed up at the start. He hit fairways and he hit greens. He shot a scintillating 32 without any sort of adventure that is the generally the plasma for Mickelson golf. It was almost boring compared to his usual adventures but he built himself a five-shot lead and looked to be on cruise control. The only deviation came when he ordered the removal of an overhead drone that he felt might be in his line of fire.

But very quickly the old Phil returned. A bogey on the 12th after an errant drive and then a jaw-dropping snap-hook into the water on 13 that seemed to come from nowhere.

And the most Phil shot of the day came on the 16th when his off-course tee shot ended up under a golf cart. After the cart was moved, he recovered to make a par. Of course he did. Just as he did on the 18th when his tee shot sailed left, his approach ended up over the green and a silky wedge shot left him a four-foot putt that he drained for a one-shot lead heading to Sunday. That’s the Phil we know and love over all these years, always seeming to take the circuitous route to the finish when a straight line might do.

Even to get to his spot atop the third-round leaderboard Phil has been, well, Phil. He decided that he’s been losing focus on the course and has been meditating to try and rectify that. He’s also been training his mind like a muscle, playing 36 or even 45 holes a day and stay focused on every shot. After that stretch, doing it for 18 should be easy, he said.

He’s also likely the only player in the field carrying a two-wood. The 14-degree club has allowed him to control tee shots when he feels uncomfortable although he used it on the quick right shot he hit in the water on the 13th.

Perhaps more than anything, Phil is being Phil in not looking at the big picture, the impact of a 50-year-old leading on the longest golf course in major championship history against a cast of dynamos.

“I don't know if I really could right now because I'm more focused on a few things that I need to work on tonight before tomorrow's round,” said Mickelson after his round when asked about the historic impact of what might happen, “and I'm not really dwelling back on what took place today. I just know I'm having a lot of fun and I'm very appreciative of the way the people have been supportive.”

No one knows what Sunday will bring for Mickelson and whether his game will hold up. Does he have one more round that could give him a sixth major and a 45th PGA Tour victory? Will he be the Phil of old who will take his own route or will it be this new, calm, collected golfer who pictures shots in his mind before they're struck?

Once more, Phil Mickelson has given us reason to watch and wonder.