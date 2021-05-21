PGA TOUR Caddie Scott Vail breaks down just how hard Kiawah Island is playing

Lefty is on top at the PGA Championship.

Phil Mickelson used another late-round rally to climb up the leaderboard after he appeared to be fading in the second round at the Ocean Course on Friday.

Mickelson made three bogeys on his first nine holes to fall back. But the 50-year-old, five-time major champion made five birdies on his last nine holes to move back up the leaderboard at 5-under par with a 69.

And when leader Branden Grace collapsed with a double-bogey, bogey finish to his second round, it was Mickelson alone in front with a two-shot lead.

Mickelson is seeking his second career PGA Championship title and his first major since the 2013 British Open.

The afternoon wave of competitors, which include two-time PGA winner Brooks Koepka at 3 under, are just starting their second rounds.