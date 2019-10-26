PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Phil Varone scored the shootout winner as the Laval Rocket edged the Providence Bruins 3-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Alex Belzile and Xavier Ouellet also scored while Cayden Primeau made 38 saves for the Rocket (4-5-1).

Peter Cehlarik and Paul Carey replied for the Bruins (5-2-2).

Kyle Keyser made 25 saves in a losing cause.