22m ago
Phil Varone scores winner, Laval beats Providence in shootout
The Canadian Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Phil Varone scored the shootout winner as the Laval Rocket edged the Providence Bruins 3-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.
Alex Belzile and Xavier Ouellet also scored while Cayden Primeau made 38 saves for the Rocket (4-5-1).
Peter Cehlarik and Paul Carey replied for the Bruins (5-2-2).
Kyle Keyser made 25 saves in a losing cause.