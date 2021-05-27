The Philadelphia 76ers announced they have identified and banned the fan who poured popcorn on Russell Westbrook in Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs series Wednesday night.

The team also apologized to Westbrook for the incident.

"After an investigation into the incident that occurred at last night’s game, we have determined that the person involved will have his season ticket membership revoked, effectively immediately. In addition, he will be banned from all events at Wells Fargo Center indefinitely.

"We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior. There is no place for it in our sport or arena."

Westbrook had popcorn poured on him by a fan as he left the court after injuring his right ankle.

Westbrook had to be held back by multiple Wizards staffers and arena security guards as he limped down the tunnel after rolling the ankle with 10 minutes to play in the Philadelphia 76ers' 120-95 Game 2 victory.

The fan was ejected by security moments later.

"To be completely honest, this s--- is getting out of hand, especially for me. The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f--- they want to do -- it's just out of pocket," Westbrook said. "There are certain things that cross the line. Any other setting ... a guy were to come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head, you know what happens.

"In these arenas, you got to start protecting the players. We'll see what the NBA does."