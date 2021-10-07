76ers take down Raptors in preseason tilt

Georges Niang scored 16 points and Seth Curry scored 15 to help the Philadelphia 76ers overcome the Toronto Raptors 125-113 in pre-season action on Thursday.

Niang and Curry each buried four 3-pointers and combined to go 8 for 15 from deep.

Isaiah Joe scored 15 points, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey each had 14 and Joel Embiid added 10 in 20 minutes of action.

The Sixers shot 47 of 87 (54 per cent) from beyond the 3-point arc.

Philadelphia outscored Toronto 44-33 in the second quarter and had eight players in double-digit scoring.

OG Anunoby scored 22 points for Toronto. Fred VanVleet added 17.