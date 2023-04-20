Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden received a flagrant two foul and was ejected from Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Late in the third quarter, Harden faced up against Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale just above the three-point line and pushed his right arm into O'Neale's groin to create space. Harden was whistled for an offensive foul and had the penalty upgraded to a flagrant two after a review, triggering an automatic ejection.

The comes after Joel Embiid received a flagrant one foul for kicking Nets' centre Nic Claxton in the groin after Claxton stepped over Embiid following a dunk.

Harden had a team-high 21 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists in just under 30 minutes of action before being ejected. Brooklyn led Philadlephia 82-76 at the end of the third but it was the Sixers who took Game 3 102-97. They now lead the first-round series 3-0.

Game 4 will go Saturday afternoon from Barclays Center.