2h ago
Report: Embiid 'doing everything possible' to play Game 3
Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Emiid has reportedly cleared concussion protocol and is "doing everything possible" to play in Friday's Game 3 against the Miami Heat, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Embiid is still dealing with an orbital fracture and a torn ligament in his thumb suffered in the opening round against the Toronto Raptors.
Despite being listed as "out" for Game 3, Charania notes Embiid has been fitted for a mask and there's "optimism" he could be available for Game 3 if he feels comfortable.
The MVP candidate missed the first two games of the series in Miami after suffering a mild concussion and orbital fracture late in Philadelphia's series-clinching Game 6 victory over Toronto.
Embiid, 28, had a career season in 2021-22, recording 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 68 games.
The 76ers dropped the first two games against the Heat with the series shifting to Philadelphia on Friday.