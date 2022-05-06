Report: Embiid 'doing everything possible' to play Game 3

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has reportedly cleared concussion protocol and is "doing everything possible" to play in Friday's Game 3 against the Miami Heat, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Embiid is still dealing with an orbital fracture and a torn ligament in his thumb suffered in the opening round against the Toronto Raptors.

Despite being listed as "out" for Game 3, Charania notes Embiid has been fitted for a mask and there's "optimism" he could be available for Game 3 if he feels comfortable.

76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocols. Dealing with orbital fracture and a torn ligament in thumb, Embiid is doing everything possible to be available to play in Game 3 tonight vs. Miami. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 6, 2022

There’s optimism Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will return tonight in Game 3 vs. Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He has been fitted for a mask and will need to feel comfortable before green light. One of the NBA's great play-through-pain efforts recently. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 6, 2022

The MVP candidate missed the first two games of the series in Miami after suffering a mild concussion and orbital fracture late in Philadelphia's series-clinching Game 6 victory over Toronto.

Embiid, 28, had a career season in 2021-22, recording 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 68 games.

The 76ers dropped the first two games against the Heat with the series shifting to Philadelphia on Friday.