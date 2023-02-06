Shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz is seeking a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reports.

Korkmaz, 25, has seen his usage greatly reduced in 2022-2023, his sixth season in the NBA, appearing in just 25 games only featuring in three of the team's last 12 games with a combined 6:06 in game time.

Amid trade rumours last month, the Istanbul native seemed open to a move.

“For me, the best thing that I can say is I want to be happy, you know?” Korkmaz told Pompey in January. “I want to be on the court. And whatever they think is working with the team, that’s fine with me.”

Korkmaz, who previously asked for a move in 2018-2019, finds himself well down the team's wing depth chart behind the likes of Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and Danuel House Jr.

Taken with the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Korkmaz has appeared in 281 games over six seasons with the Sixers.