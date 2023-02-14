The Philadelphia 76ers are signing guard Mac McClung to a two-way deal, The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Former Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie will be waived to make room.

76ers are waiving Julian Champagnie to sign McClung, sources said. https://t.co/Z7VWgscGMW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2023

A standout at Georgetown and Texas Tech, McClung appeared in two NBA games last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls.

The 24-year-old Kingsport, TN native, McClung has appeared in 18 games this season for the Sixers' G League affiliate Delaware Blue Coats. He's averaged 19.1 points on .579 shooting with 2.7 boards and 4.7 assists over 25.9 minutes a night.

Champagnie, 21, appeared in three games for the Raptors earlier this season before being claimed on waivers.

McClung will be a participant in this season's Slam Dunk Contest this weekend in Salt Lake City.