76ers take on Clippers, looking for 11th straight home win

Is the Embiid-Simmons duo a problem in Philly?

Los Angeles Clippers (37-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (33-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Los Angeles looking to prolong its 10-game home winning streak.

The 76ers are 24-2 in home games. Philadelphia is seventh in the NBA with 26.1 assists per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 8.3.

The Clippers are 15-11 in road games. Los Angeles is 23-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The 76ers and Clippers meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Furkan Korkmaz leads the 76ers with 2.0 made 3-pointers and averages 9.7 points while shooting 39.8 per cent from beyond the arc. Simmons has averaged 21.8 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 65.5 per cent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Paul George leads the Clippers averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 22.6 points per game and shooting 39.9 per cent from beyond the arc. JaMychal Green has averaged 6.5 rebounds and added 6.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, 45 rebounds, 25 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 47.2 per cent shooting.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 114.4 points, 49 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 42.4 per cent shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Patrick Beverley: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.