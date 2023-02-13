The Philadelphia 76ers are signing free agent centre Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 33-year-old was traded by the Miami Heat to the San Antonio Spurs along with a 2028 second-round pick and subsequently waived last week before appearing in a game.  

This is Dedmon's second stop in Philly as he previously played 11 games with the Sixers during the 2013-14 season.

In 30 games so far this season with Miami, Dedmon was averaging 5.7 points to go along with 3.6 rebounds.

A native of Lancaster, Calif., Dedmon has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors during his 10-year NBA career. 