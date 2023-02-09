How does the Durant trade impact the market around the league?

The Philadelphia 76ers have acquired forward Jalen McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets as part of a three-team trade that will send guard Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Sixers are getting Jalen McDaniels in the deal, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/QzftWxYQ65 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Hornets will receive multiple second-round picks in the deal. Wojnarowski also reports that Svi Mykhailiuk, who was acquired from the New York Knicks for Josh Hart on Wednesday, will be flipped to Charlotte from the Trailblazers.

McDaniels, 25, is averaging 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 56 games with the Hornets this season, all career highs. The hornets originally selected him out of an Diego State in the second round (52nd overall) in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Thybulle, 25, is averaging career lows in minutes (12.1), points (2.7), and steals (0.9) this season. After starting 50 games for the 76ers last year, the Washington product has fallen out of the rotation, starting just six games to this point in the season.