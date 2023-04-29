The Detroit Lions, who drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday, have traded RB D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trade terms, per source:



🏈Eagles get: RB D’Andre Swift and 7th round pick (No. 249)



🏈Lions get: a fourth-round pick in 2025, and seventh-round pick (No. 219). — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023

The Lions are receiving a 2025 fourth-round pick and the two teams will trade seventh-round picks in 2023 in exchange for Swift.

Swift, 24, was drafted by the Lions in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia. Injuries have hampered what has been, at times, a promising career. In three seasons with Detroit, Swift has played in 40 of a possible 50 games, with just 16 starts.

He missed a significant portion of the season last year with an ankle injury, and has dealt with shoulder issues and a concussion in his career. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry in eight starts last season, and the dual-threat totaled 931 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns in those eight starts.

The selection of Gibbs and the signing of RB David Montgomery, who played with the Chicago Bears last year, created a crowded backfield in Detroit.

In 40 career NFL games, Swift has 364 carries for 1,680 yards, as well as 156 catches for 1,198 yards and a total of 25 touchdowns.